No. 5 OU survives scare from Army

No. 5 Oklahoma dodged a bullet Saturday night, or maybe a cannon, as it escaped a 28-21 overtime win against Army before 87,177 fans, the fourth-largest crowd in school history, at Gaylord Memorial Stadium.

OU had possession after the Black Knights won the overtime coin toss, electing to go on defense. Kyler Murray hit CeeDee Lamb for 10 yards on the game-winning touchdown. Then, on fourth down-and-seven from the OU 22, Parnell Motley intercepted Kelvin Hopkins’ pass to end the game.