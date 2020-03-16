No county shutdowns currently are planned from pandemic scare
David Seeley
Monday, March 16, 2020
LeFlore County Commission Lance Smith said during Monday morning’s county commissioners meeting at the LeFlore County Court House that there currently are no plans of any kind of county government shutdowns due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Smith said that there has not been any kind of word from state agencies or authorities to either completely shut down offices or limit hours of operations.
