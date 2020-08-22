Not only are blood donors needed — so, too, convalescent plasma donors; Poteau Community Blood Drive slated Thursday

Ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oklahoma Blood Institute Account Consultant Greg Womack has stressed the need for blood donations. Now he and OBI Marketing and Media Manager Heather Browne are pushing for convalescent plasma donations due to the COVID-19 antibodies that may be present.

“When someone has contracted COVID-19 and had symptoms, then fully recovered, their bodies develop antibodies — just like we do with most other illnesses,” Womack said. “What they have found is that in the plasma of those recovered patients are critical antibodies that can be used to treat those who are currently sick. So, there is an exploding demand for the plasma of recovered victims, so those antibodies can be used to treat people who are really seriously ill. Those who can’t recover on their own, that convalescent plasma, a lot of times, is turning out to be the key to turn things back around in the favor of the patient.”

“Right now, it is critically important,” Browne said. “We had a demand for that product as the number of (COVID-19) cases increased. It is really helping people get off ventilators, get out of the hospital and recover sooner. It’s been shown in several studies to do that. We can point to several cases here in Oklahoma that we know of who have walked out of the hospital because they got that product, so we’re really requesting that people who maybe have recovered or have come back positive for the (COVID-19) antibody will come donate convalescent plasma. They can do so every seven days. Even if you donate whole blood and you come back positive for the (COVID-19) antibody, you only have to wait seven days to give convalescent plasma after your whole blood donation — and every seven days thereafter to give. It is sorely and desperately needed. We’re really trying to recruit as many people as possible to roll up their sleeves and give convalescent plasma.”

The Poteau Community Blood Drive is slated Thursday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center. Donors are encouraged to donate both blood and convalescent plasma.