Nov. 3 General Election/LeFlore County (FINAL UPDATE)
State Representative District 3
FINAL
Rick West (R) 9,496
Mike Sullivan (D) 4,217
State Senate District 5
FINAL
George Burns (R) 3,771
Randy Coleman (D) 969
UPDATE — Burns won the overall race 21,729 votes to 5,849.
Bokoshe Sales Tax Increase
FINAL
Yes 82
No 58
United States President
FINAL
Donald Trump (R) 15,199
Joe Biden (D) 3,296
Jo Jorgensen (L) 213
Kanye West (I) 36
Jade Simmons (I) 23
Brock Pierce (I) 20
UPDATE — Trump won the state as he got 1,018,870 votes to Biden's 503,289, Jorgensen's 24,686, West's 5,590, Simmons' 3,650 and Pierce's 2,542. However, the complete national results are not available at this time and likely will not be until today (Wednesday). We'll keep you advised throughout the day.
United States Senate
FINAL
Jim Inhofe (R) 14,470
Abby Broyles (D) 3,460
Robert Murphy (L) 319
Joan Farr (I) 269
A.D. Nesbit (I) 110
UPDATE — Inhofe won the overall state election with 977,813 votes, to Broyles' 509,186, Murphy's 34,364, Farr's 21,601 and Nesbit's 11,348.
United States House of Representatives District 2
FINAL
Markwayne Mullin (R) 14,761
Danyell Lanier (D) 3,364
Richie Castaldo (L) 458
UPDATE — Mullin won the overall state election with 216,234 votes, followed by Lanier with 63,403 and Castaldo with 8,530.
Corporation Commissioner
FINAL
Todd Hiett (R) 15,026
Todd Hagopian (L) 2,585
Editor's Note — The complete state results are not available at this time.
State Question 805
FINAL
No 12,311
Yes 5,717
UPDATE — The overall state vote count was 922,156 to 587,502 as the proposition failed.
State Question 814
FINAL
No 10,638
Yes 7,132
UPDATE — The overall state vote count was 876,407 to 614,290 as the proposition failed.
