Nov. 3 General Election/LeFlore County Update No. 6
State Representative District 3
FINAL
Rick West (R) 9,496
Mike Sullivan (D) 4,217
State Senate District 5
FINAL
George Burns (R) 3,771
Randy Coleman (D) 969
UPDATE — Burns won the overall race 21,729 votes to 5,849.
Bokoshe Sales Tax Increase
FINAL
Yes 82
No 58
United States President
FINAL
Donald Trump (R) 15,199
Joe Biden (D) 3,296
Jo Jorgensen (L) 213
Kanye West (I) 36
Jade Simmons (I) 23
Brock Pierce (I) 20
Editor's Note — The complete national results are not available at this time.
United States Senate
FINAL
Jim Inhofe (R) 14,470
Abby Broyles (D) 3,460
Robert Murphy (L) 319
Joan Farr (I) 269
A.D. Nesbit (I) 110
Editor's Note — The complete state results are not available at this time.
United States House of Representatives District 2
FINAL
Markwayne Mullin (R) 14,761
Danyell Lanier (D) 3,364
Richie Castaldo (L) 458
UPDATE — Mullin won the overall state election with 216,234 votes, followed by Lanier with 63,403 and Castaldo with 8,530.
Corporation Commissioner
FINAL
Todd Hiett (R) 15,026
Todd Hagopian (L) 2,585
Editor's Note — The complete state results are not available at this time.
State Question 805
FINAL
No 12,311
Yes 5,717
Editor's Note — The complete state results are not available at this time.
State Question 814
FINAL
No 10,638
Yes 7,132
Editor's Note — The complete state results are not available at this time.
