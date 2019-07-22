Oaktown second in Pee Wee state tourney

The Red Oak Oaktown Eagles 10-and-under baseball team battled its way through the losers bracket of the OK Kids Pee Wee state tournament in Sallisaw before taking second place on July 14.

Red Oak beat the Cushing Tigers 9-2 that Friday night for its third win through the losers bracket. Red Oak had beaten the Sallisaw Orioles earlier that day and shutout the Coalgate A’s on July 12 following their first-round loss to the Anadarko Purple.

Red Oak reached the championship round by beating Sterling 3-2 on July 14.

Red Oak lost the championship 6-2 to Elk City that night.