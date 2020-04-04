ODOC delivers additional protective gear to staff and inmates

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections continues working to keep inmates and staff protected from COVID-19. ODOC staff picked up more than 28,000 face masks Saturday morning donated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The masks will be distributed to each state and private facility across the state by day’s end.

“This development is thanks to the leadership and decisiveness of (Oklahoma) Governor (Kevin) Stitt, Secretary of Public Safety Chip Keating and the Oklahoma State Department of Health,” ODOC Director Scott Crow said. “Our facility staff are on the frontlines of this pandemic. They don’t have the option to work from home because their jobs are critical to public safety.

“I hope (Saturday's) shipments will give them, their families and our inmates’ families and loved ones much-needed encouragement during this uncertain time."

Procedural masks can be reused by the same person unless the mask becomes soiled or damaged. Inmates working through Oklahoma Correctional Industries are sewing 1,200 masks a day for inmates and staff. OCI inmates are also making hand sanitizer for use inside facilities by staff and inmates.

Protective eye wear was included in Saturday’s shipment for employees working in sensitive facility areas such as screening locations.

Resources and links to reliable information are available on the ODOC website, www.doc.ok.gov, as well as links to state agencies and more. The public can call the DOC COVID-19 Update telephone line at (405) 425-2556 for updated pandemic-related information. Updates are also posted on agency social media. The public can also contact the ODOC's Community Outreach Unit for more information at (405) 425-2607.