OESC escalates training of complex claims agents

OKLAHOMA CITY — Success in dramatically reducing call center wait times has enabled Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) to increase training of Tier 2 claims service agents.

Tier 2 claims service agents handle the more complex issues of an individual’s unemployment claim to better facilitate resolution, explain eligibility requirements, request specific documentation, place outgoing calls to provide claimant assistance, and address employer concerns who protest a claim for qualifying decisions to terminate employment.

“Training of Tier 2 claims service agents typically takes six weeks,” OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson. “We’ve reduced that training down to a few hours to increase our ability to respond to the tremendous influx of wage claims related to COVID-19 and the energy crisis.”

The number of Tier 2 claims agents continues to grow. OESC added an additional 26 agents Wednesday to assist with these more complex claim issues. Training is continuing daily and, on the weekend, to further expand the overall number agents to 200 by Monday.

“We have 11 retirees who have come back to help us get these claims processed,” Roberson said. “Along with many volunteers from other agencies, we are making strides daily to improve the claims process.”

By Wednesday, OESC had more than 940 active Tier 1 agents working call center lines. During the first three hours of operation, more than 3,100 calls had been answered out of 3,200 calls received. The average wait time to speak to a claim specialist has dropped to 31 seconds on average. The longest wait time was less than 36 minutes compared to more than seven hours one week ago. The number of people who gave up waiting for a claim specialist has dropped from over 86 percent last week to 1.04 percent as of Wednesday morning.