OESC offers step-by-step guide to file for pandemic unemployment assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission released step-by-step guidance on Friday to assist individuals not eligible for regular unemployment benefits to file for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

“PUA applicants must first be denied regular unemployment benefits before applying for PUA,” OESC Secretary of Digital Information David Ostrowe said. “We’ve streamlined the process and created a step-by-step guide to improve the user experience in filing for assistance.”

OESC, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services and Granicus collaborated to improve the application and notification process in overhauling the antiquated system utilized for decades.

“The mainframe at OESC wasn’t created to handle this type of unemployment claim or the number of claims received over the last six weeks,” Ostrowe said. “I appreciate the efforts of our teams working around the clock to morph old technology with state-of-the-art software. Oklahoma continues to lead the nation with its initiative to digitally transform state agencies, user-experience and online access to the services our residents need.”

The step-by-step guide is online at www.oesc.ok.gov.