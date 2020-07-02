OESC provides weekly unemployment numbers update

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) has seen a decrease in both initial and continued claims for the week ending June 27, as it continues to work to provide compensation for unemployed workers. According to national numbers released by the United States Department of Labor, Oklahoma had the largest decrease in initial claims in the nation for the file week ended June 20, down 26,166.

To serve Oklahomans more efficiently, OESC had in-person, socially-distanced events Wednesday and Thursday in the Oklahoma City area to process claims for those who required one-on-one assistance. Events have been added for Monday and Tuesday as well, in addition to the originally scheduled dates of next Wednesday and Thursday, to account for the high volume of claimants who require in-person help.

“Even with the significant decrease in initial claims, our team has been hard at work processing claims in person in Midwest City this week,” OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said. “Our July 1 event met our anticipated goal of serving 500 people. We know there’s still a significant need, so we are adding events to ensure more Oklahomans are served in central Oklahoma, along with our upcoming Tulsa events slated for mid-July. We are continuing to adjust our processes at our events and pivot throughout each day to ensure claims are being processed quickly and safely.”

Weekly Unemployment Numbers for Week Ending June 27

• For the file week ending June 27, the advance number of initial claims, unadjusted, totaled 16,680 — a decrease of 41,933 from the previous week's revised level of 58,613.

• For the same file week, the less volatile initial claims four-week moving average was 59,399 — a decrease of 10,924 from the previous week's revised average of 70,323.

• For the file week ending June 27, the advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 157,740 — a decrease of 24,451 from the previous week’s revised level of 182,191.

• For the same file week, the four-week moving average was 167,522 — a decrease of 3,642 from the previous week's revised average of 171,164.