Jalei Oglesby of Howe kept firing with big shots in her final high-school basketball event at the small school All-State girls basketball game at the Mabee Center in Tulsa on Wednesday.

Oglesby scored a game-high 18 points as the East team lost 62-54 after trailing by 21 points at the end of the third quarter.

Oglesby will play college basketball for Arkansas Tech.