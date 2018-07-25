OHP asking help in LeFlore County cold case

The public's help is being sought to identify a woman killed in a wreck over two decades ago in southern LeFlore County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol hopes someone may know the identity of a homicide victim in the 28-year-old case.

OHP said the woman, thought to be between 25-35 years old, died in a semi-truck and trailer crash on U.S. 259 near Big Cedar on Jan. 18, 1990.

The semi truck driver, James Edward Taylor of Atlanta, Texas, said he picked up the woman as a hitchhiker 15 minutes prior to the wreck. Troopers were never able to identify the passenger, thus dubbing the woman Jane Doe.

A 1990 Poteau News & Sun report following the wreck said 39-year-old Taylor received serious head, leg and shoulder injuries in the collision and was treated in Fort Smith, Ark. Poteau rescue worker's freed the woman's body from the wreckage after she was pinned for more than 45 minutes, the report said.

The trooper who worked the wreck — Les Johnson — reportedly said in 1990 that the 1985 Peterbilt rig lost control at a curve about five miles south of Big Cedar. The semi then flipped one-fourth of a turn and struck a concrete barrier along the shoulder of the road, killing the passenger. It happened around 8:45 a.m.

A followup report from the newspaper said authorities had tracked leads to the Cleveland, Ohio, area and other areas, but had still been unable to identify her.

Taylor died in 2008. On Wednesday, OHP said Taylor's sister told investigators that Taylor had picked up the woman near 55th and Euclid in Cleveland. She was believed to have gone by the names Beth or Baby. Taylor was initially charged in the woman's death, but the charges were eventually dismissed, troopers said.

The woman is described as having been African American, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 87 pounds. She had short black hair, brown eyes and scars on her forehead and upper left arm. Authorities also believe a scar on her abdomen may have been a C-section scar.

At the time, she was wearing a shirt, sweater, pantyhose, pants and belt.

Troopers said the only personal item found on the woman was a gold-colored ring with a pink stone. OHP Traffic Homicide Investigator/Trooper Tim Baker discovered the ring at Evans and Miller Funeral Home of Poteau. OHP said the funeral home maintained custody of the ring for the past 28 years and provided it to Baker.

If you have any information related to this case, call (1) 866-OHPTIPS.