OK Kids regional brackets released

OK Kids posted the regional brackets for baseball and state tournament brackets for softball on Thursday. Both the baseball regionals and softball state tournaments will take place during the week of July 13-18. Below are matchups for area teams:

Softball

8U Coach-pitch state tourney in Atoka

Red Oak Lady Eagles vs. Harmony Bulldogs 3:30 p.m. July 16 (vs. Henryetta Chaos-Woodward Knockouts loser 9:30 a.m. July 17 with a loss OR vs. Chaos-Knockouts winner 12:30 p.m. July 17)

Talihina Tigers vs. Stigler Angels 6:30 p.m. July 16 (vs. Atoka Dirt Divas-Cheyene-Reydon Spikes loser 11 a.m. July 17 with a loss OR vs. Dirt Divas-Spikes winner 2 p.m. July 17 with a win)

Baseball

T-Ball regional in Henryetta

Panama Generals vs. Sallisaw Redbirds 6:30 July 17 (vs. Henryetta Dingers 8 p.m. July 17 with a win, vs. loser of second game 12:30 p.m. July 18 with a loss)

8U Coach-pitch in Coalgate

Wister Cubs vs. Silo Okeus 2 p.m. July 16 (vs. Coalgate Destroyers 6:30 p.m. July 16 with a win OR vs. loser of opposite second-round game 3:30 p.m. July 17 with a loss)

Panama Majors vs. Porum Panthers 3:30 p.m. July 16 (vs. Muskogee Pirates-Stigler Reds winner 8 p.m. July 16 with a win OR vs. Pirates-Reds loser 2 p.m. July 17)

10U Pee Wee regional in Stigler

Talihina Tigers vs. Wilburton Savage Diggers 4 p.m. July 16 (vs. McAlester Tribe-Stigler Titans loser 8 p.m. July 16 with a loss OR vs. Spartans-Tribe-Titans winner 4 p.m. July 17 with a win)

12U Midget regional in Sallisaw

Spiro Raptors vs. Muskogee OK Naturals 4 p.m. July 16 (vs. Talihina Tigers 8 p.m. July 16 with a win)

Heavener Rangers vs. Stigler Slam-Locust Grove winner 6 p.m. July 16 (vs. Raptors-Naturals loser 4 p.m. July 17 with a loss OR vs. Talihina-Raptors-Naturals winner 6 p.m. July 17 with a win)

12U regional in Washington

Wister Wildcats vs. Durant Lions 4 p.m. July 16 (vs. Washington Warriors 8 p.m. July 16 with a win OR vs. Weleetka Outlaws-Rock Creek Avengers loser 4 p.m. July 17 with a loss)