Oklahoma Department of Corrections to resume inmate visitations

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) will resume inmate visitation April 1.

The department suspended all visitations last fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Staff and inmate vaccinations offer protection to our facilities and communities and make it possible to resume visitation," ODOC Director Scott Crow said. "We encourage all inmate visitors to vaccinate as we work together to increase the health and safety of our inmates.”

To prioritize the safety of inmates and staff, ODOC will continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Oklahoma State Department of Health guidelines. Accordingly, visitations will be offered multiple days a week, limited to two hours, and structured to accommodate social distancing. Visitation appointments may be scheduled through the facility.

Visitation will be open to all approved visitors who must abide by the following rules as well as any other rules posted:

• Upon arrival at the appointed time, visitors should call the facility's main number. Staff will provide instructions and notification when it is time to enter the facility. Visitors must remain in their vehicles until notified to enter.

• Visitors must wear a face mask provided by the facility while on facility grounds.

• Visitors must complete a health-screening questionnaire and have their temperature measured before entering visitation rooms.

• Visitors presenting COVID-19 symptoms will be required to leave facility grounds.

• Visitors must maintain at least six feet for social distancing at all times.

• Visitors are only allowed to bring certain items into facilities — an identification card, car key and baby care items (if a young child is present). Visitors are not allowed to bring money or use vending machines at this time.

Facility personnel will immediately end any session where a visitor is not adhering to the rules. The facility will ensure visiting rooms and visitor’s restrooms are cleaned and disinfected before each session. Facilities will provide hand sanitizer stations at visitation checkpoints and inside visitor bathrooms.

ODOC will cease visitation if the state encounters a significant increase in COVID-19 cases or if the health or safety of staff or inmates is jeopardized.

“I want to thank the inmates, their families and supporters for their cooperation during the suspension of visitation," Crow said. "We know how valuable family support is to our inmates, and I am very pleased we are able to resume visitation throughout all facilities."