Oklahoma Gov. Stitt Declares Thursday a 'Statewide Day of Prayer'

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a proclamation declaring Thursday a “Statewide Day of Prayer” for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.

In recognition of this day of prayer, the Governor has called for Oklahoma faith leaders to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and is being livestreamed online at https://transformchurch.us/.