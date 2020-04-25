Oklahoma Guardsmen support COVID-19 response in Tulsa

TULSA — Behind the scenes of the COVID-19 response across Oklahoma lays emergency operation centers consisting of numerous city and state officials. In Tulsa, this includes the Tulsa Health Department, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma National Guard and more.

Their mission is to coordinate the response effort with various agencies in Tulsa County to assure they are meeting Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s goals for the state response and avoiding duplication of effort.

Working as Joint Operations Command liaisons for the Oklahoma National Guard are Oklahoma Army National Guardsman Col. Chris Chomosh and Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Maj. Greg McGowan. They are in constant communication with the Oklahoma National Guard’s Joint Operations Center (JOC) in Oklahoma City, as well as the Guardsmen who are on the ground in the Tulsa area, ensuring a proper flow of information to maximize mission capability.

“Every situation is different, but we’ve done it before and there are similarities,” McGowan said. “The biggest thing right now is getting word to the JOC about what missions are in the works here so they can automatically start planning who will be responding [to a particular mission] when it comes down.”

Outside of their military careers, Chomosh and McGowan are both full time police officers with the Tulsa Police Department. With a combined total of 55 years in the military and 47 years in law enforcement, they have extensive experience working emergency support during numerous major events including hurricanes Katrina and Harvey, the May 3, 1999 and the May 20, 2013 tornadoes that hit Moore as well as multiple floods over the last three decades. During these times, they have worked on the ground during support missions, as commanding officers and JOC liaisons, as well as working as members of the incident management team with the police department.