Oklahoma National Guard continues state support through re-opening

As Oklahoma’s whole-of-government response to COVID-19 progresses, so does the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard’s mission.

As of May 6, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt activated 360 Guardsmen to assist their fellow Oklahomans, alongside state agencies such as the Oklahoma State Department of Health and Regional Food Banks.

“Regarding the COVID-19 response, the Oklahoma National Guard is basically responding to all facets of the response for the State,” said Col. Robert Walter, Oklahoma National Guard joint task force commander. “We're helping in pretty much every area that we can, so we'll continue to do that and continue to support Oklahomans as required and at the Governor’s behest.”

Army and Air National Guardsmen carry out seven main missions: assisting the state’s Strategic National Stockpile, decontaminating long-term healthcare facilities, working at regional food banks, reinforcing Department of Health points of dispensing (PODs), supporting the response of the Guard at the Joint Task Force, COVID-19 contact tracing, and helping with the gathering and transportation of COVID-19 tests.