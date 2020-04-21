Oklahoma National Guardsmen support Department of Health at strategic national stockpile

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt assigned more than 25 Oklahoma National Guardsmen to assist the Oklahoma State Department of Health at the Strategic National Stockpile Warehouse in Oklahoma City beginning April 13.

The Guardsmen, in conjunction state agencies to include the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management, Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Office of Homeland Security and the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, help fulfill, secure and transport orders of relief and medical supplies to facilities within the 11 identified COVID-19 regional health administration regions throughout Oklahoma as part of the State’s whole-of-government response to the pandemic.

“We are here at a very important [time] for Oklahomans,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, the Adjutant General for Oklahoma. “This stockpile plays a tremendous role in the health of [the] citizens of Oklahoma. So, to be here and help distribute needed personal protective equipment across the state of Oklahoma is very critical. I'm glad that the Guard is here. It has an important role in that.”

After an order for medical supplies is received and printed by the stockpile’s staff, Service members are responsible for “picking” both the quantity and type of equipment in each order. They then put the boxes on pallets, which go to the quality assurance team, where the pallets are checked and then wrapped with plastic to secure them for transport.