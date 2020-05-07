Omission on Obituaries

Three obituaries/death notices that are published in both today's (Thursday's) physical edition and e-edition as well as were posted to Legacy accidentally forgot to include the names of the respective funeral homes in which the deceased one's services are being handled.

Ethel Jean Lukenbill, Elton Burdett Willoughby and Robert Gordon Brown are all having their services handled by Evans and Miller Funeral Home in Poteau.

The Poteau Daily News regrets the omissions.