OMRF's skeleton crew keeps research alive and well

OKLAHOMA CITY — Even in the best of times, medical research is a long game. Progress happens in increments and requires small armies of technicians, scientists and support personnel to keep the enterprise moving forward.

When the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation issued a work-from-home order on March 13 to all but essential onsite personnel, one question echoed across the foundation’s laboratories: How can we make this work?

“The idea,” OMRF President Stephen Prescott, M.D., said, “was to shut down new projects and maintain only those irreplaceable elements for research into conditions like cancer, Alzheimer’s, lupus and heart disease.” For that, he said, “We’ve come to rely on the group we call our skeleton crew.”

That reliance, Prescott said, starts with the people who maintain OMRF’s buildings and systems. OMRF’s campus consists of more than 500,000 square feet of building space — and approximately 100,000 mechanical systems and pieces of equipment that require monitoring, from air handlers and freezers to microscopes and imaging equipment with price tags in excess of $1 million.

To maintain the facilities and equipment, the foundation relies on a team of specialists that includes plumbers, electricians, HVAC experts, mechanics and carpenters. They now take turns walking miles of darkened hallways, checking laboratory spaces for leaks, lighting problems or the sound of equipment alarms.

“It’s a little bit eerie to see the place so empty,” OMRF electrician Bruce Clark said. He patrols OMRF each Thursday.

Like Clark's colleagues, he’s always on call in case a problem arises.

“We’re keeping this facility in tip-top shape so when the scientists come back, there are no delays," Clark said.