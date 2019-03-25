One killed in crash near Poteau

Authorities said one persons died and two others were injured in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon south of Poteau on U.S. Highway 271.

LeFlore County EMS Director Jeff Fishel said one person was flown by Tulsa Life Flight to a Fort Smith, Ark., hospital and another was taken to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center with minor injuries.

The van reportedly was southbound when it ran off the highway. Several agencies responded to the crash.