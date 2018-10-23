From One Wolf to Another

Former Heavener Wolf and current Washington Nationals relief pitcher Koda Glover, second from left, gives an autographed baseball and a T-shirt to Heavener Junior High School student Baldo Rodriguez last Wednesday. Sharing the moment are Glover’s wife, Cheyenne, and father Ray, who coaches the Heavener boys basketball and baseball teams. Photo Courtesy Heavener Public Schools Facebook Page
