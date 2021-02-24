Only 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Wednesday in county

LeFlore County only saw 16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over a two-day period Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

There were only four cases confirmed Tuesday — two in Bokoshe and one each in Spiro and Wister.

However, the number jumped to 12 new cases Wednesday. Those were six in Poteau, three in Wister and Bokoshe, Heavener and Spiro with one apiece.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 118 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 36

Spiro — 14

Heavener — 13

Wister — 13

Talihina — 9

Bokoshe — 8

Pocola — 7

Howe — 5

Panama — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 4

Arkoma — 2

LeFlore County has seen 43 deaths recorded from either the virus itself or complications from COVID-19. There have been 14 deaths in Poteau, 10 in Heavener, seven in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 403,159 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.