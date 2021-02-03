Only 25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed over two-day period in county

Perhaps a sign of things to come took place over a two-day period when only 25 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Tuesday and Wednesday combined, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Tuesday saw the lowest number of new cases since about Thanksgiving time with five. Those were two in Poteau and one apiece in Pocola, Spiro and Wister.

However, that number rose to 21 on Wednesday, with those being seven in Poteau, four in Talihina, two each in Bokoshe, Heavener and Wister and Arkoma, Cameron, Panama and Pocola with one apiece.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 268 active cases, with those being:

Poteau — 74

Wister — 38

Talihina — 31

Pocola — 25

Heavener — 24

Spiro — 23

Howe — 11

Bokoshe — 10

Arkoma — 9

Cameron — 8

Panama — 8

Shady Point — 7

There have been 39 deaths so far in the county from either the virus itself or complications from it. There have been 12 deaths in Poteau, nine in Heavener, six in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus in March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 363,808 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Wednesday afternoon.