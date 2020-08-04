OSDH extends CARES Act grant deadline for nursing homes

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Tuesday a one-month extension for long-term care facilities and nursing homes to apply for a Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grant from the state to mitigate the presence of COVID-19 in facilities.

Oklahoma’s long-term care and nursing home facilities can apply for grant funding from the state to cover the expense of infection disease support, personal protection equipment (PPE )supplies and mitigation expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The deadline for this grant program is now Aug. 31, and applications are available online.

“Gov. (Kevin) Stitt and OSDH prioritized these critical CARES Act funds to continue to help Oklahoma’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities operate safely while keeping residents connected with their loved ones during the pandemic,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, M.D. said. “The grant process is simple and straightforward, and we urge facilities to get their applications in before Aug. 31 in order to be eligible.”

Roughly 66 percent of Oklahoma’s long-term care facilities and nursing homes have applied for a CARES Act grant since it was first announced on June 30 by Stitt and Frye.

To date, 49 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Oklahoma have been associated with a resident in a long-term care facility or nursing home. The rate of COVID-19 infections and deaths in these facilities has plateaued since June 1 when the state entered the final phases of reopening and remains less than 10 percent of new cases.