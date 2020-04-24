OSDH releases new weekly epidemiology, surveillance report for COVID-19

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) released on Friday the first of a new weekly epidemiology and surveillance report in an effort to provide an in-depth review of data collected around COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma COVID-19 Weekly Report provides data collected from April 17-23, and includes a comparison to data collected the previous week along with an explanation of updated case definitions, demographics and more. OSDH Interim State Epidemiologist Aaron Wendelboe directed the project with a team of epidemiologists who collected and analyzed the data.

“This report provides us an outlet to share more in-depth information with the public,” Wendelboem said. “It provides a summary of what we observed during the week while adding information about new updates and guidances. We hope this information will help provide insight to the epidemiology involved with this response.”

Information provided in the report includes:

• Confirmed cases

• Probable cases

• Recovered cases

• Hospitalizations and deaths

• Demographics by race, age and gender

• Specimens tested

• Comorbidities/chronic conditions

• Affected populations in settings such as long term care and correctional facilities

The OSDH will continue to publish the report on a weekly basis as long as COVID-19 continues to be prominent in the state.

For more information about COVID-19 in Oklahoma, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.