OSDH reports first pediatric death

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) is saddened to report Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 related pediatric death. The OSDH mourns with the family for their tragic loss of a child.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of the state’s first child impacted by COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Oklahoma. Our prayers are with the family and community as they mourn the loss of a young, innocent life,” Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye, MD, said. “As the pandemic continues to tragically impact families in our state, we can remain vigilant to prevent the spread by actively protecting each other.”

Frye and the OSDH would like to remind Oklahomans that preventive measures — including frequently washing hands, limiting social engagements and wearing a mask where physical distancing is challenging — are essential actions to take as the threat of the virus remains within our communities.

OSDH provides free COVID-19 testing at 80 locations throughout Oklahoma and encourages everyone to get tested.