OSDH reports no COVID-19 cases for last four days in LeFlore County

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, LeFlore County has seen no COVID-19 cases confirmed for four straight days — Tuesday through Friday.

The last COVID-19 case confirmed was a single one Monday in Arkoma.

As of Friday afternoon, there were 103 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:

Poteau — 27

Heavener — 14

Spiro — 12

Pocola —10

Wister — eight

Bokoshe — 6

Panama — 6

Talihina —6

Howe — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 3.

Arkoma — 2

There have been 46 deaths recorded in LeFlore County, with Poteau having 14 deaths, 11 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 416,604 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma, which was the same number the OSDH website reported on Wednesday afternoon.