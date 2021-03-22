OSDH reports no COVID-19 cases Saturday through Monday in county

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, LeFlore County’s streak of consecutive days without a positive COVID-19 case confirmed reached a full week as the OSDH’s website showed that Saturday through Monday there were no new COVID-19 cases confirmed, marking the fifth, sixth and seventh straight day without virus confirmations.

The last COVID-19 case confirmed in LeFlore County was a single one March 15 in Arkoma.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 103 active cases in LeFlore County, with those being:

Poteau — 27

Heavener — 14

Spiro —12

Pocola — 10

Wister — 8

Bokoshe — 6

Panama — 6

Talihina — 6

Howe — 5

Cameron — 4

Shady Point — 3

Arkoma — 2

There have been 46 deaths recorded in LeFlore County, with Poteau having 14 deaths, 11 in Heavener, eight in Talihina, three in Pocola, two in Wister and one apiece in Arkoma, Bokoshe, Panama, Shady Point and Spiro. There has been a Latimer County resident with a Talihina address and a Pushmataha County resident with a Talihina address also succumb to issues from COVID-19. There is one death that the OSDH has not pinpointed the exact location where it occurred.

The first “county” resident who came down with the virus last March actually has his physical residence in Moore in Cleveland County, where the case was recorded.

There have been 416,604 estimated number of recoveries from issues dealing with COVID-19 in Oklahoma, which was the same number the OSDH website reported on Wednesday afternoon.