OSU become bowl eligible for 13th straight season after stunning No. 7 West Virginia

Things sure did not look good at halftime Saturday afternoon at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater when the host Oklahoma State Cowboys trailed the seventh-ranked West Virginia Mountaineers 31-14 at halftime.

However, a totally different looking OSU team came out of the locker room for the second half, and fourth quarter especially. In fact, the Cowboys never led until 42 seconds left in the game when red-shirt senior Taylor Cornelius hit sophomore receiver Tylan Wallace on an 11-yard touchdown pass, with Wallace dragging West Virginia defenders the final three to four yards for the game-winning TD as the Pokes upset the seventh-ranked Mountaineers 45-41 in front of 52,842 fans — a lot of whom stormed the field at game's end.