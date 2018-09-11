OSU defense looks good, offense sputters a bit in win over S. Alabama

The Oklahoma State Cowboys realistically had little problems with the South Alabama Jaguars of the Sun Belt Conference, winning 55-13 Saturday night at a cool and misty Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater.

Defensively, the Cowboys (2-0) shined, only allowing 10 first downs to the Jaguars (0-2) — with five others coming by penalty. OSU had a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown by Devin Harper and held the Jags to 3-of-17 on third-down conversions.

Scoring 55 points, winning by 42 points, seeing QB Taylor Cornelius passing for 428 yards and a TD and amassing 617 yards of offense would make it appear the Pokes had a banner day offensively, and they did for the most part. However, Cornelius and back-up QB Keondre Wudtee each threw an interception, South Alabama had four quarterback sacks and OSU had nine penalties.