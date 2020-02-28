OSU Extension educates for better health

Educators at the LeFlore County OSU Extension office are looking to improve residents' lives through education about nutrition and well-being. With March being National Nutrition Month, Danette Russell and Ann Nelson are hoping to introduce the public to the help their offices can provide.

"We are going to start by having the county commissioners sign a proclamation announcing the importance of healthy eating habits," Russell, Extension Educator and Family & Consumer Sciences/4H specialist, said.

"We do a lot of programs throughout the county," Nelson said. "I concentrate on educational nutrition programs with the schools. We have to get the children to learn better eating habits and too often, they learn seriously bad habits from the adults in their lives."

"We all have hectic lives and busy schedules. It's not necessarily that we don't know how to eat better, but that we need some encouragement to do so. Cooking healthy and staying on a budget can be difficult. It takes time and planning," Russell said.

Russell said that during the programs she presents, she often uses visuals to show participants things like how much sugar is in one can of soda, or what a true serving looks like.