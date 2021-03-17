OSU Extension Educator sheds light on opioid crisis

Oklahoma State University Extension Office Opioid Educator Susie West enlightened the Poteau Kiwanis Club at its meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin to the opioid crisis that is real and getting worse.

In West’s presentation, she said that 12 Oklahomans per week pass due to an unintentional overdose, 38 percent of those individuals did not have a history of previous substance abuse, 25 percent of all hospitalizations involve opioids and there are 66 prescriptions for opiods per 100 people where the United States average is 47 per 100.

“That should already get our wheels turning about ‘that’s not what I think about with people overdosing,”’West said. “Maybe we have the stereotype in our minds of the types of people who overdose, but about 40 percent of these people don’t have a history of abusing substances. This should paint a picture that this problem is really big and complex.”

The majority of those who use opioids just want to feel better.

“If I told you there was a pill you could take that would help you sleep, make you feel happy, make you feel good and reduce your stress, how many of us would be like, ‘I want it,’” West said. “Those are actually the kind of reasons why people misuse opioids. Those reasons tell us the scope of the problem of what’s going on. To me, it tells me there’s a lot of hurting people, people in physical pain and emotional pain. There’s a lot of problems contributing to this problem.”

West said it’s going to take everybody everywhere to negate, or even stop, the problem.

“We have to change the narrative we have,” she said. “It’s as simple as changing the verbiage and language we use to describe addiction. You’ll never hear me say ‘substance abuse.’ There’s practicing compassion and non-judgmental listening. I’m not from Oklahoma, but what I like about people in Oklahoma are they’re straight to the point and hard workers. We’re an area that honors hard work. Grit recovery is absolutely the hardest battle that they’re ever going to face. Let’s honor and celebrate those success stories. That is what is going to change the narrative about addiction.”