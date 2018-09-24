OSU lays egg in Big 12 opener against Texas Tech

STILLWATER — After three straight wins to open the season, and the last two victories being fairly dominant performances, the 15th-ranked Oklahoma State University pretty much laid an egg in Saturday night’s Big 12 opener, falling 41-17 to unranked Texas Tech, in front of 53,166 disappointed fans at Boone Pickens Stadium, with the one and only T. Boone Pickens in attendance.

“We got outreached and outplayed, and they were tougher than we were," OSU coach Mike Gundy said in his postgame press conference. "We’ve got to find out what the problems are and fix them.”