OU domination of UCLA Bruins costly for Sooners with Anderson’s season-ending injury
By:
Mike Moguin
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Oklahoma rocked Saturday in its 49-21 domination of UCLA before a crowd of 86,483 Saturday afternoon at Owen Field in Norman, its 118th consecutive home sellout, dating back to the first year of the Bob Stoops era.
There was some bad news as Rodney Anderson suffered a knee injury in the second quarter. Unfortunately, it was announced Sunday that it was a season-ending injury, marking the third of his OU career.
Category: