OU Hudson College Dementia Trainers train caregivers at library

In the photo: StepUp - Walking With Dementia Class: (Front row from left) Dementia Educators from OU Hudson College of Public Health: Angela Golden-Pogue, Natalie Feland, Renea Kreekpaum, Kelly Davis. (Back row from left) Kandrea Burns and Monda Henderson of Eufala Manor, Annette Ramsey and Susan Martin with Heavener Nursing and Rehab, Sheila Marts with EOMC Mountain Gateway Senior Health, Ricki Campbell and Risé Place with Pocola Health and Rehab, Stephanie Prescott with Riverside Health Services of Arkoma, Angel Weaver Pocola Health and Rehab, Kritie Yerkey of Riverside Health Services of Arkoma, Dow Wilson and Coty Fisher with The Oaks Healthcare

PDN photo by Cody Banning

Technology has changed the landscape of our world and, in turn, our communities and how they function. Libraries have been heavily affected by this, and as such have seen themselves becoming even more geared toward supporting their community as resources become easier to share and obtain.

In the modern world a library isn't just a place people go to pick up a book, no, they are places people gather for workshops, classes and to find a sense of community.

The Patrick Lynch Public Library in Poteau, in association with the Southeastern Public Library System of Oklahoma and the OU Hudson College of Public Health presented StepUp: Walking With Dementia, a training program designed by the OK Public Health Training Center to guide care of residents with dementia.

For the full article, please visit poteaudailynews.com/subscriptions