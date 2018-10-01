OU pounds Baylor in tune-up for Texas game; despite not starting, Murray shines

Oklahoma’s 66-33 romp over Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Owen Field can be best described as “The Kyler Murray Show.”

Murray, who was benched for OU’s first series due to being late to Friday’s practice, had a banner day making spectacular plays for the Sooners (5-0 overall, 2-0 in the Big 12), who head this Saturday into the Cotton Bowl for their annual showdown against Texas. Murray threw for six touchdowns for 432 yards on 17-of-21 attempts.