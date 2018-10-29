OU Sooners very impressive in home win over Kansas State

Maybe the Texas loss and a bye week did the Oklahoma Sooners some good. All they’ve done the last two weeks is hang 50-plus points on the scoreboard. After a 52-27 road win over Texas Christian University on Oct. 20 at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, OU celebrated homecoming in fine fashion as the Sooners schoonered all over the Kansas State Wildcats by the score of 51-14 Saturday afternoon in front of 86,436 fans at Owen Field. It marked the 121st consecutive sellout at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.