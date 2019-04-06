Overturned Truck/Tanker Closes Highway 112 (UPDATE)

A truck/tanker sits on its side off the southbound shoulder of Oklahoma State Highway 112 approximately a mile north of Cameron. Due to the possibility of hazard material contained inside the vehicle, the highway was closed at approximately 9:30 a.m. and re-opened at 2:45 p.m. Saturday.Look for more information in Tuesday's physical edition and e-edition. PDN photo by David Seeley
Saturday, April 6, 2019

Category: