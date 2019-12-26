PAC hosts LeFlore County's first ball-drop

The dropping of the ball on New Year's Eve is a long tradition, and is not a common occurrence in LeFlore County. This year there will be a timeball ceremony at the Poteau Artist Cooperative, along with a party to ring in the new year.

The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. at the PAC with a live DJ spinning favorites and getting the crowd in the mood to party. At 5:30 p.m. Sierra and Eric will take to the stage with live music. After a brief intermission, MJ and the Geezers will stir the crowd at 7:30 with their unique twist on folk music stylings. At 10:30 p.m. Grannies Nightmare will play out 2019 and ring in the New Year as PAC staff drops a timeball from the corner of the building, marking the beginning of 2020.

