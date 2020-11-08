Pairings released for unique 2020 football playoffs
By:
Tom FIrme
Sunday, November 8, 2020
POTEAU, OK
The OSSAA released brackets on Sunday for what is hoped to be a one-of-a-kind football postseason. Every team was allowed to opt in. Talihina and Pocola were the only LeFlore County teams to opt out. Below are the matchups for teams in the play-in round. All games kick off at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 13
Arkoma vs. Porum
Spiro vs. Valliant
Panama at Atoka
Nov. 14
Heavener at Idabel
Scheduled second-round matchups for teams with first-round byes
Nov. 20
Poteau vs. Skiatook-Fort Gibson winner
Keota vs. Wetumka
Category: