Panama Baseball Regional Rained Out until Friday

Panama’s Class 2A Baseball Regional Tournament at Latta has been rained out until Friday.

Thursday’s slated games will be played the same times on Friday. Friday’s scheduled games currently are going to be played at the same times on Saturday.

If an if-game is needed, it likely will be scheduled for sometime Monday afternoon.

Howe’s Class 2A regional was still slated for starting Thursday as scheduled, as was the Class 3A Regional Tournament at Atoka for Pocola and Spiro.