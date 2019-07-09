Panama Koda conquers T-Ball State.

The Panama Koda won the OK Kids T-Ball State Tournament in Muskogee, which was July 5-7. Panama beat the Purcell Dragons 15-3 in the first round, the Grove Wildcats 18-8, and the Kingfisher Smash in the third round to win the red bracket. Panama beat the Morris War Ducks 18-5 in the semifinal and the Navajo Indians 13-4 in the final. In the front row (from left) are Jace Hebert, Tucker Smith, Kaston Nixon, Madden McConnell, Scout Monroe and Caleb Upton. In the second row are Trevyr Covey, Austyn Morris, Jaxon Sconyers, Cade Bell, Sawyer Upton and Jett Branstetter. In back are coaches Ricky McConnell, and Daniel and Manuel Upton. Not pictured is coach Michael Monroe.