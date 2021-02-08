Panama PD’s traffic stop leads to four men arrested

What looked to be an ordinary traffic stop on Kentucky Avenue (U.S. 59-271) in Panama in the early hours Saturday morning turned into the arrest of four out-of-county males.

Lawrence Roberts of Tulsa, Khelan Marion of McAlester, Cody Pearce of McAlester and Aaron Amos of McAlester all were charged trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. Amos also was charged with possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

According to Panama Police Chief John Whiteaker, at 2 a.m. Saturday, Panama Police Officer Chris Anderson stopped a vehicle with four males inside going southbound on Kentucky Avenue.

Whiteaker said Anderson’s report said the Panama Police officer smelled “a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle. One of the individuals said he had a loaded pistol in the vehicle.”

According to Whiteaker, the authorities on the scene pulled out a black backpack that was filled with contraband that had been vacuum sealed.

“Officer Anderson recognized this to be stuff consistent with what they do for prison drops like at Hodgen (Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center),” Whiteaker said. “There were things from cell phones to chargers to cigarette lighters to cigarettes to rolled tobacco to snuff as well as a big block of green-leafy substance that was field tested to be marijuana. There was also 119 grams of methamphetamine.”