Panama police issue Silver Alert

A Silver Alert has been issued for an area man.

The Panama Police Department, through Officer Trenton Bell, put out the alert for 72-year-old Mackie Dixon.

He was last seen around 4 p.m. Aug. 7 in T-shirt and jeans. Notes on the case from the police said Dixon is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, has possible dementia and has made statements of robbing a store or bank to be put in jail.

Call your local police department if found.