CHECOTAH — The Panama Razorbacks powerlifting team won the Class 2A Regional Powerlifting Meet last weekend at Checotah Events Center.

Six Razorbacks qualified for Saturday’s state meet in El Reno — Bryce Armstrong (123 pounds), Dawson Jackson (132), Canon Shoup (181), Micah Oakes (198) , Jesse Linne (145) and Hunter Hopkins (157).