Panama shortstop signs baseball letter of intent with CASC

For the third straight season, the Panama Razorbacks baseball team saw one of its own sign a college letter of intent.

Panama senior shortstop Chance Timms signed a letter of intent with Carl Albert State College in a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon inside the old high school gym.

Timms is the second Hog in as many years to sign with CASC, joining Dawson Restine a season ago. Timms is the second signee for the Vikings in as many days after they signed Cameron’s Jalen Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Timms becomes the fourth local product to sign with CASC this spring, joining Poteau’s Clay Cross and Bryson Myers.