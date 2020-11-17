Panama teen succumbs to accident injuries
A Panama teenager succumbed to his injuries suffered in a Friday night accident.
Eugene Butler, 18, of Panama, died Saturday morning at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark., after suffering his injuries in Friday night's accident.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Josh Blake, Butler was driving an 1986 Chevrolet pick-up on Morris Creek Road.
Blake's report said that when Butler, who was southbound, was approximately three miles north of Heavener at 6:07 p.m. Friday when his vehicle departed the roadway to the right, overcorrected and departed the roadway to the left, rolling an unknown a number of times. Butler was ejected from the vehicle.
Butler was transported by LeFlore County Emergency Management Services to Mercy Hospital with head, arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
Blake's report said the investigation as to what caused the accident is still under investigation as of press time.
Assisting Blake at the scene were LeFlore County EMS, LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Michael Scantling, the LeFlore County Sheriff's Department and the Heavener Fire Department.
Category: