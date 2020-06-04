Pandemic continues to strike Oklahoma's economy

OKLAHOMA CITY — The coronavirus pandemic continued to make its presence known in this month’s Oklahoma Gross Receipts to the Treasury, State Treasurer Randy McDaniel announced as he released data showing a 14 percent drop in May revenue collections.

Gross receipts for May total $923.1 million, down by $150.5 million from May of last year.

“The Oklahoma economy, as reflected in state revenue collections, was significantly impacted by the pandemic during the month,” McDaniel said. “However, the picture in May is not as conspicuous as the April report, which included the postponement until July of income tax reporting.”

McDaniel pointed to a few positive numbers in the May report. Of the six major revenue sources tracked in gross receipts, two showed positive movement. Use tax, paid on out-of-state purchases including online, and individual income tax were both slightly higher than receipts from the prior year by a combined total of $13 million.

On the other hand, sales tax and gross production receipts were substantially lower by a combined total of $106.1 million.

Sales tax receipts, including remittances on behalf of cities and counties, fell by more than 12 percent over the year. Gross production collections were down by almost 60 percent compared to last May.

May gross production tax receipts are paid on crude oil and natural gas production during March, when the price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil at Cushing averaged $29.21. A year ago, the average price was $58.15 per barrel. Meanwhile, natural gas prices fell by almost 40 percent over the year.

Total gross receipts from the past 12 months are $13.07 billion, off by $477.1 million, or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous 12 months. Shrinking income, sales and gross production tax collections exhibited the most downward pressure during the period.