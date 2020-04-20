Pandemic unemployment assistance pre-application available for non-traditional claimants

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) is now accepting pre-applications from claimants impacted by COVID-19 related job loss or business closure who do not otherwise qualify for traditional Unemployment Insurance compensation benefits.

Known as PUA, these federally funded Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits are intended for gig workers, independent contractors, other self-employed individuals and workers whose regular unemployment benefits have expired and were laid off, furloughed or are otherwise out of work due to the pandemic.

“We want people to register and complete the pre-application process even though Oklahoma is not yet authorized to begin paying these benefits,” OESC Executive Director Robin Roberson said. “This is an important first step in being able to receive this relief as quickly as possible when the state is ready to begin processing these claims.”

PUA applicants may begin the process at https://ui.ok.gov/. Click on the “GET STARTED” button to register and begin the pre-application process. The pre-application process is secure.